    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Above Lake Louise, Banff, Alberta, Canada
    By Effy Varley

    Above Lake Louise the Alpine Larch begin to make their transition from forest green to an elegant golden before the pines fall off ahead of winter.

    I had headed to Canada for a 2-week solo road trip to see the Autumn colours and the wildlife which roamed in the Rockies. I spent this day hiking the trails surrounding Lake Louise which gave me the opportunity to capture views across the mountains which depicted the changing seasons.

    The highest point I reached overlooked Lake Louise and Mirror Lake which had crystal clear turquoise waters and was called The Big Beehive and as I looked down I could see the blanket of trees speckled with orange, with the mountains in the background.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers
    • Download all new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®