Western Upper Peninsula, Michigan, USA

Picture Story

It was a cool and wet October day we chose to head home from spending time in the eastern end of Michigan's Upper Peninsula where I grew up. We wandered slowly west day by day, starting at Tahquamenon Falls, heading west to Munising and Marquette, then northwest to the Keweenanaw Peninsula and finally southwest of the Porcupine Mountains. It rained nearly every day. A lot of rain. These smaller streams in the far western end of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are normally very low in mid October. But this year, water was everywhere.

We had stopped at a number of small waterfalls to walk along the waters edge. This image was taken along an unknown small stream. The color in the trees was highly variable depending on your exact location. In this spot, green still dominated the scenery. But just a few miles away, trees were yellow, gold, red, and orange. Getting these photographs meant getting my feet wet. Due to the volume of water in the creeks, thanks to the recent rain, this meant wading into the creeks to set up the tripod to get the best images.

