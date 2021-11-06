Rondane, Inlandet, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The picture was taken after a long hike in the Rondane National Park in Norway. Rondane is the oldest National park of the country and offers some fantastic scenery especially in autumn.

After quite a hike I arrived at the Myfallet waterfall where I saw this little tree with its yellow leaves. It was a beautiful scene. I used the waterfall as a background. The red leaves of the blueberries and the almost white reindeer moss finished my composition. I had to stand on a rock overlooking the waterfall and needed to position my tripod very carefully. I choose an exposure of 0,4 seconds in order to get a nice flow of the water. No filter was used. The resulting picture made it all worthwhile.

