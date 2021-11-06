Kempton Valley, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton, Berks County, Pennsylvania, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Hawk Mountain Sanctuary was founded in 1934 to protect birds of prey that had previously been killed en masse from this exposed position on the Kittatinny Ridge of the Appalachian Mountains. Since then, it has been an important scientific research station by counting migrating birds of prey and providing this key data to raptor researchers and conservationists worldwide. This picture was taken at the peak of fall colors in early November from the rocky lookout where the bird counter is situated. It looks down into the Kempton Valley, across the forest of the sanctuary to the small town of Kempton, PA. I came to Hawk Mountain specifically to find beautiful pictures, hiking several miles up and down their rocky trails for the best views.

