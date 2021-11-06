    Search
    Grand Mesa Fall, Colorado, USA
    By Eleanor Stout

    Picture Story

    Colorado is such an amazing place and when I was traveling west to Las Vegas, I had to stop with my mother to places I had seen during prior trips. I decided that I wanted to take the Million Dollar Highway the morning this picture was taken and decided that going over the Grand Mesa was the best way to go. As we climbed the mesa, we stopped and looked at the lakes and all of the trees, but nothing was as beautiful as the colors on the decent. I absolutely had to pull over and start shooting. The landscape of the mesa along with the many different colors of the Aspen trees, made this decent the best one I have had so far and one of the best memories I have be able to share with my mother.

