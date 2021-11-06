Columbia River Gorge, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The Columbia River Gorge in Oregon is one of the most magnificent places to photograph with towering cliffs and waterfalls plunging down to the river around every corner. Every season of the year the Gorge offers amazing photographic potential.

Most visitors to the Gorge are captivated by the waterfalls, cliffs and abundant trails to explore. An indeed, I am too to a point. However, living as close as I do to this area, I have photographed it extensively and continually look for new ways to capture and interpret the natural scenes.

I had been watching the Fall color grow in intensity during October as well as watching the weather for optimum conditions. On this day, the forecast was for clouds and rain all day, which is exactly what I needed to have the diffuse light for photographing waterfalls and the high dynamic ranges of some of the locales in the Gorge. I grabbed my gear and drove the 40 minutes to the Gorge in a light rain, getting my creative juices flowing and my mind in an artistic space. I started in the West end of the Gorge and photographed the foggy conditions at several overlooks, then dropped down in to the Gorge proper and was blown away by the Fall color on display along the road and surrounding the waterfalls. It was amazing!

After spending time with some of my favorite subjects, waterfalls, I worked my way East along the Old Historic Highway, past Multnomah Falls and arrived at one of my favorite locations in the area. Most people pass right by this area because they are transfixed by waterfalls, but this particular wetland can produce some amazing images in varied conditions and water levels. Any time I am in the Gorge it is a must stop location for me.

The water levels were looking good and there was a mist hanging in the air and the trees were ablaze with Fall color. Putting on a telephoto lens on the GFX50s gave me the reach I wanted for this particular composition. I spent time framing up the shot, working the scene so each element, the stumps, the curve of the water, and the brightest trees, were positioned in the frame just right for the shot I wanted. The final shot I selected required minimal processing out of the camera and I came away pleased with another, different, shot from this ever-changing familiar location.

