St Peter Ording, Schleswig Holstein, Germany

The photo was taken in 2020 at the beach of St. Peter-Ording, located in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, and captures the beauty of the North Sea during low tide. In the foreground, a gentle water channel curves through the wet sand, impressively showcasing the dynamic interplay of ebb and flow.

The vast horizon and endless mudflats emphasize the openness of the landscape, creating an almost meditative atmosphere. The light reflects on the wet surface, giving the image a calm yet powerful mood that perfectly captures the unique character of this coastal area.