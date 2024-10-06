Polygonal Cracks, White Pocket, Arizona, USA

The latest issue is out now!
This area of White Pocket has always fascinated me. I cannot compare it to any other area with the exception of, say, the teepee of South Coyote Buttes for unusual shapes. These formations are described as polygonal cracks and soft sediment deformations from the early Jurassic Period.
This area was shifting sand dunes 190 million years ago and is now referred to as Navaho Sandstone. These formations encompass an area of about 1 square mile, about 6 miles south of the famous Wave formations. Go with a guide and a four-wheel vehicle.
