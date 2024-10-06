Kudle, Gokarna, Karnataka, India

Sharing a moody monsoon afternoon from Karnataka coastline as a man walks past the seasonal water stream flowing into the Arabian Sea.

My choice of two exposures, one long for cloud motion and one short one to freeze the man in motion, was automatic. The sense of loneliness and dark mood were my prime interests in the frame.

Later in processing, basic adjustments to tune contrast, colour and sharpness were performed in Adobe Photoshop. Selective dodge and burn were applied to elevate the tonal contrast in the image. Here's the outcome.