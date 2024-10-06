Hervey Bay Botanical Gardens, Qld, Australia

In December 2020, my husband and I took a trip to Hervey Bay from Brisbane for his mum's 50th birthday. We stayed in the same hotel as his parents, two sisters, one brother-in-law and his Nanna for a week, which was a lovely getaway and family trip.

One day, we took a walk through the Hervey Bay Botanical Gardens when the weather was beautiful.

This photo was taken at their Chinese Gardens. It was the first time I'd ever taken a picture through a cylinder-type window in a block they had just at the entrance to the gardens.

I love how it turned out; it was like a little window looking into the gardens.

A great place to visit in spring or summer, we were there at the start of December (summer).