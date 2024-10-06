Big Sur Coastline, California, USA

Big Sur has been on my bucket list for the longest time. Ever since I got into photography and started following other photographers for inspiration, this is the one location that I've been drawn to. Seeing so many incredible photographs from here over the past 10 years has only increased my longing to go there.

I finally was able to travel the coastline last spring, and it did not disappoint. It was more spectacular than I could have ever imagined. I did not get as much time there as I had hoped, as my campsite had to be cancelled because of the flooding and road conditions, something that has seemed to plague this area in recent years. But even having to stay farther away than I had hoped, I still had the incredible opportunity to photograph this insane landscape.

The morning I started my drive to Big Sur, the sky was dark grey. As I hit the coastline, the clouds started to thin, and the sky brightened with sunlight. The ocean, however, still held that dark, rich blue, contrasting a stormy surface with the bright sky.

I love this photo because of the way the coastal hillside fades out into the lit-up sky. It holds both bright hope and a dark gloom, like the unpredictability of the harsh coastline. It is a beautiful sight, but it does not let you neglect to notice the power of the landscape.

I hope I get the chance to make it back there someday.