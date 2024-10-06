    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Autumn Curves, Mt Tremblant National Park, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    The latest issue is out now!

    Download Latest Issue

    In October 2023, I went scouting for images in the famous Mont Tremblant National Park, looking specifically for autumn colors. This well-known region is a two-hour drive north of Montreal.

    Driving on the road that borders Lake Monroe, I was caught off guard by the numerous curves and the colours in the scene.

    I parked the car on the side of the road and reached the shoreline. When choosing the spot, I was pleased with the composition of the shoreline, trees, mountains and hidden road. The depth of field created a natural curve along the top of the distant trees.

    I took my camera with my wide-angle lens. Handheld, I composed and framed the image using a 16mm focal length. To obtain a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed by 0,7 stops.

    During the fall season, this park is a MUST. This image was published in my portfolio: try to count the number of curves you see in the scene!

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®