Autumn Curves, Mt Tremblant National Park, Quebec, Canada

In October 2023, I went scouting for images in the famous Mont Tremblant National Park, looking specifically for autumn colors. This well-known region is a two-hour drive north of Montreal.
Driving on the road that borders Lake Monroe, I was caught off guard by the numerous curves and the colours in the scene.
I parked the car on the side of the road and reached the shoreline. When choosing the spot, I was pleased with the composition of the shoreline, trees, mountains and hidden road. The depth of field created a natural curve along the top of the distant trees.
I took my camera with my wide-angle lens. Handheld, I composed and framed the image using a 16mm focal length. To obtain a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed by 0,7 stops.
During the fall season, this park is a MUST. This image was published in my portfolio: try to count the number of curves you see in the scene!
