Pedra Longa, Baunei, Sardinia, Italy

This particular long exposure was realised using an H&Y standard polariser during moonlight night and using the light pollution of a lighthouse on the back of the viewpoint.

I've imagined this in my mind, so considering the environmental dynamics, I've installed the polariser to give more contrast and enhancement to the colours of the sky.

Due to the lights and strong cloud activity, it results in a "Swoosh", which starts from far... near to the horizon and comes "into the face" as a cloudy impact.

