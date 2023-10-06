    Search
    Manhattan Bridge, NYC, USA
    By Didier Ciambra

    I took this photo from Brooklyn, NY - DUMBO, to be precise - looking out across The Manhattan Bridge into Manhattan.

    I had never done a cityscape, and I had never done a long exposure. I saw some amazing examples of long-exposure photos and was simply inspired to attempt to learn how to do this. So, I went online to research the techniques for taking these types of photographs. Once I thought that I understood what was involved, I jumped in the car and drove to Brooklyn from Greenwich, CT and just tried.

    By trial and error, I experimented with shorter and longer exposures and different apertures to better understand the multitude of options available to me in manual mode. I loved the whole experience. The journey of discovery was as rewarding to me as taking the photograph.

