Manhattan Bridge, NYC, USA

I took this photo from Brooklyn, NY - DUMBO, to be precise - looking out across The Manhattan Bridge into Manhattan.

I had never done a cityscape, and I had never done a long exposure. I saw some amazing examples of long-exposure photos and was simply inspired to attempt to learn how to do this. So, I went online to research the techniques for taking these types of photographs. Once I thought that I understood what was involved, I jumped in the car and drove to Brooklyn from Greenwich, CT and just tried.

By trial and error, I experimented with shorter and longer exposures and different apertures to better understand the multitude of options available to me in manual mode. I loved the whole experience. The journey of discovery was as rewarding to me as taking the photograph.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now