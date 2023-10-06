Gronity Farmlands, Warmia Region, Poland

Picture Story

September this year was Poland's warmest in the last 100 years. And although it is nice to have a lot longer summer season with lakes still full of yachts and sunbathers, it is mediocre fun for nature. It is also uneasy for us photographers, as September is always a time when the magic happens more often. We could wake up a bit later and still catch the pre-dawn golden hours in the landscape. Then there was autumn fog, the thing we were waiting for, to have a landscape covered in wet, low-layered clouds. With the climate changing, it’s no more. September was more like another summer month, sunny, warm and – photographically wise – boring.

Despite those first-world problems, Tom, one of my photographic friends who knows the region like the back of his hand, called me in the middle of the month. Only 20 kilometres from my hometown, one of the farmers uncovered his artistic soul. With a plough and a tractor, a tool of his artistic expression, he painted the whole large-scale farm landscape into stripes. Tom said it is unlikely to photograph this scene from the ground, but he knew I recently started using drones to capture aerials. When I took off, the view from the air was unreal. This was apparently one of the few colder mornings with small fog clouds whirling around in dips in the land. Sunlight was very warm, creating an impressionist painting, a dream-like atmosphere. Stripes persistently crafted by the farmer made the scene very dynamic, with two main dominant items: colour and pattern. A couple of days later, the field was ploughed again, and the whole magic began, but my SD card was already full of nice-looking aerials.

