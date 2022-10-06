Gurudongmar Lake, North Sikkim, India

I was a little kid , with a camera who wanted to see the world and learn the skill of photography. I was in a family trip when I saw this cliff near the Gurudongmar lake in a chilly and windy area. Took out my camera and took this shot where the lake remains half frozen and half molten even in minus temperature.The shot was one of my first photos that built up my passion towards the great skill .

