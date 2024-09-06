    Search
    Capitol Reef National Park, Utah, USA
    By Patrick Campbell

    Southern Utah is an amazing place, home to spectacular landscapes and five national parks. This image was shot on the first day of a photography workshop in late October. We stopped at this panoramic viewpoint in Capitol Reef National Park.

    I took the standard photos of the nearby mountain peaks as the sun was setting. Looking around for something different, I noticed cars making their way on the gravel road behind us. I set up the composition and waited for some more cars to travel down this road. After a couple of tries, I was able to capture this long exposure with a continuous light streak along the curved road.


