Capitol Reef National Park, Utah, USA

Southern Utah is an amazing place, home to spectacular landscapes and five national parks. This image was shot on the first day of a photography workshop in late October. We stopped at this panoramic viewpoint in Capitol Reef National Park.
I took the standard photos of the nearby mountain peaks as the sun was setting. Looking around for something different, I noticed cars making their way on the gravel road behind us. I set up the composition and waited for some more cars to travel down this road. After a couple of tries, I was able to capture this long exposure with a continuous light streak along the curved road.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor