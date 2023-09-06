    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Step Stone Falls, Arcadia MGMT Area, Exeter, RI, USA
    By Norma Orzel

    This photograph was taken in July of 2023 at one of my favourite places to shoot, Step Stone Falls in Rhode Island. We had a lot of rain this summer, so I went to shoot there early one morning, expecting plenty of water. The weather was my favourite kind of day to shoot, cloudy with a touch of sunlight. Getting to Step Stone Falls is always a bit of a challenge since it is certainly off the beaten path and requires travel down a less-than-comfortable road.

    Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®