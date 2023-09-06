St Mary’s Falls, Glacier National Park, MT, USA

During a trip to a very smoky Glacier National Park in Montana, we hiked to St. Mary's Falls on the St. Mary's River. We were very lucky this morning as the winds had temporarily shifted, pushing the wildfire smoke farther south. This was the only day out of a five-day trip we saw any blue sky or sunshine.

I took several combinations of photos with both fast and slow shutter speeds. In the end, my preference was for the slower shutter speed, blurring the rushing water and adding a more peaceful effect to the image.

The images were shot at a faster shutter speed where the water droplets were splashing throughout the image, although good images in their own right were too chaotic. The exposure time to create the blur was 25 seconds. This trip was in mid-September, which is a great time to experience the fall colors before the winter snows start to arrive and most of the park shut down.

