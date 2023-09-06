Nelly Ayre Foss, Yorkshire, England

Nelly Ayre Foss is situated in a deep valley. It is one of several waterfalls on the North York Moors that is quite difficult to access and can be quite a tricky location to visit on your own, as it is rarely visited, and there's no phone signal.

I spent some time investigating and eventually found a good location on the far bank of the falls. Once down in the cleft of the rocks, you could really feel the power of the waters tumbling over the falls.

I spent some time adjusting my vantage point until I got this composition, with the main Vee of the falls hitting the top of the pointed rock. Fitting a ten-stop filter, I took a two-minute exposure.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now