Nelly Ayre Foss, Yorkshire, England

Nelly Ayre Foss is situated in a deep valley. It is one of several waterfalls on the North York Moors that is quite difficult to access and can be quite a tricky location to visit on your own, as it is rarely visited, and there's no phone signal.
I spent some time investigating and eventually found a good location on the far bank of the falls. Once down in the cleft of the rocks, you could really feel the power of the waters tumbling over the falls.
I spent some time adjusting my vantage point until I got this composition, with the main Vee of the falls hitting the top of the pointed rock. Fitting a ten-stop filter, I took a two-minute exposure.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor