Picture Story

It’s the season when I like to spend many mornings in swamps, to enjoy the sunrise. Sometimes, the weathr is not on your side – you get clouds and rain despite warming sunlight.

This morning I arrive to the bog alreayd at night. When the morning arrive, it was clear there’s no sun this time. So, to take most of the morning, I ran back to the car and took my snow shoes. Now I was ready to left the board walk behind and explore the swamp where people normally will not go.

Checking Google Maps, I notice there are several large bog lakes at further distance. I decided to go to check them out. After walkin a while, I checked the maps again wondering how much more to go. Unfortunately, I hadn’t passed even 1/3rd of the distance to the lakes. As dark clouds were approaching I decided to make a u-turn and return to the car. But no to leave without taken any pictures, I decided to rest a bit and take a few pictues of swamp. I walked to the nearest small lake, set my camera to tripod, attached necessary filters and the landscape was captured.

I used graduated ND filters to darken the sky and lake in order to make the groun to pop out more. Now it was time to pack and leave as flies where harrasing me too much. On half way back to the car I got some rain and had to change clothes before a trip back home. Location: Mukri bog, Rapla county, Estonia.

