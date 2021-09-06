El Matador Beach, Malibu, CA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

El Matador is the perfect metaphor for our lives. She's elusive and mysterious. She’s an in enigma, a conundrum of complexity. Whimsical in her moods, her raw elegance and beauty are in harmony with the ever present darkness and many perils that surely await us; at the fringes she is explosive, volatile, and at times unforgiving. But much like a mighty hurricane, the eye of her nature is perfectly balanced and calm as she guides us down life’s path, our journey of discovery and realization.

And on this dark and stormy afternoon, El Matador continued to inspire my imagination. Traditionally stingy with her access, she offered me a glimpse of her alluring eye, a seductive pathway to her treasure.

I was dying to explore what's on the other side of the hole in her seaward bluff. Tempted by her inner beauty one must heed caution, fore where lies calm in her arms, the danger of el Matador is never far away.

With limited access to her hidden shoreline, the peril is getting caught with gear as the rising tide closes the pathway to her inner domain. They say curiosity kills the cat, the “Risk-Reward” of life; this old cat wisely chose to live another day, fore mercy is not her charter, as my hunt continues for the secrets of Navigare.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

