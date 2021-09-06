Drygalski Fjord, South Georgia Island, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

South Georgia Island is a remote island that lies 1,300 miles from Cape Horn, in the cold waters of the South Atlantic. It is uninhabited by humans except for scientific researchers who set up research bases on the island. There is no airstrip, rescue or other emergency service on the island, nor is there cell or WiFi service.

As our captain navigated our small expedition ship, Ushuaia, toward each landing, I learned of its storied past, its seabirds and its important role in the history of Antarctic exploration.

The trip was truly epic. The landscapes on this island are stunning, awe-inspiring, and breathtaking. It's not difficult to lose yourself in its (mostly) unspoiled beauty. One example is Drygalski Fjord which is located on the very far southeastern tip of the island. Here, the fjords are sharp and rugged. The mountains are shaped by volcanic rock, contrasted by snow and ice. Photographing this fjord was one among many highlights of the trip.

On a map, South Georgia Island may only appear as a spec. Now that I have visited, I'm aware of the powerful presence of the island in both my head and my heart. I imagine its had the same impact on many other photographers.

