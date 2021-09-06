Cave Point County Park, Door County, Wisconsin, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Cave Point County Park is a beautiful park located along the shore of Lake Michigan in Door County, Wisconsin. Cave Point is often missed by visitors to the area because it is a county park and not a state or national park. I discovered this spectacular park the first time I was in Door County and have been back many times (during every season of the year). The park is known for its underwater caves, wave-worn limestone cliffs and beautiful views of Lake Michigan, especially at sunrise.

Winter is one of my favorite times to visit the park. If you are willing endure the cold and winds, you may be rewarded with beautiful ice formations created by Lake Michigan's waves.

