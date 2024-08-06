Milarrochy Bay Tree, Loch Lomond, Scotland

An iconic tree at Milarrochy Bay on the banks of Loch Lomond shot mid-winter. It's an incredibly popular tree with photographers. I did a recce and knew I'd be best shooting around late January or into early February when the sun would set almost directly behind the tree.

Given the typical Scottish weather, it took a couple of weeks for conditions to be optimal. Incredibly I had the shoreline to myself so it was quite a memorable and relaxed shoot. I used a Big Stopper filter to create movement in the clouds, further separating the foreground tree from the background.

While I was pleased with the colour version, I settled for a black-and-white version in the end. In the winter, parking is difficult as the car park gates close very early. Prepare to have a long walk. But it's highly worth it.

