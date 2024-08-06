Lonely Tree, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

A full day of shooting found me on a back road outside Grand Teton National Park. A picturesque field dotted with dozens of horses caught my eye as the light was dying, and it seemed to be a good opportunity to pull over and take the scene in with my eyes, even if nothing photographic materialized.
I had a long lens mounted (200-500mm) to take a few split-light portraits or perhaps an action shot if I was lucky. It proved to be a peaceful exercise.
As the sun dipped below the jagged peaks, this subtle scene presented itself. Being quite fond of telephoto landscapes, it was irresistible to work on a composition that highlighted the towering range, the interplay of the setting sun between its peaks, and the lone tree that stood patiently observing.
I worked on a number of compositions, even experimenting with longer focal lengths in a vertical orientation. Having shot in this area for more than a decade, I find blank skies generally offer fewer opportunities, but it was precisely the right conditions here.
As with all my time shooting, I put the camera down for a moment and enjoyed the scene for what it was. Once my eyes and camera had their fill, I took the image and my peace on down the road.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor