Ingleton, North Yorkshire, England

This is a new location for me, but it is reasonably close to places I have shot many times before on the opposite side of the valley.

I and another photographer decided to come up here for an afternoon to scout around and see what it was about; a good few hours were spent looking around, and we found some great little spots, including some giant stone cairns overlooking the imposing figure of Ingleborough.

We had seen this tree (or what looked like 2 trees) in the distance. We had that spot in mind for sunset, the only problem being that within an hour of us being up here, the mountains had gone from being glorious lit up to completely grey and covered in a huge bank of low clouds after waiting for quite some time for this to break we abandoned that spot and headed over towards this area, the going underfoot here is tough going. A few of the gaps into the limestone carried really sharp, jagged, deadly edges, so being very careful was necessary.

Despite it being gloomy and flat, we got set up and just decided to see if anything would happen light-wise as the sun dropped; as you can see, it did; the tiny gap in the huge bank of low clouds above the horizon gave us a very short window of golden light bathing the scene as you see it, as soon as it had come it had gone again, but that didn't matter to us as we had got something from virtually nothing, packed up happy and trudged back off on the long walk back to the car with a shot in the bag. A great day

