Fairy Lake, Port Renfrew, Vancouver Island, Canada

The Fairy Lake tree, also called the "Bonsai Tree," is a special natural wonder near Fairy Lake in Port Renfrew, British Columbia, Canada. This small Douglas Fir tree has become famous because it looks like it's growing out of a log in the lake, creating a beautiful and magical scene. Its unique appearance has captivated the hearts of many visitors and photographers, turning it into a symbol of the region’s natural beauty.

After a few attempts at getting the light and conditions right, I finally captured the moody scene of this little tree that I had in mind for a while. It was a cold Sunday in January, and I arrived at the location early in the day. The air was crisp, and the tranquility of the morning set the perfect backdrop for what was to come. I got down to the lake, stepping my boots into the bog, set my tripod, positioned my camera close to the waterline, and waited patiently for the right moment. The stillness of the lake was almost surreal, broken only by the occasional ripple from a fish or the distant call of a bird.

As the day progressed, the light constantly shifted, casting different hues and shadows on the tree and its reflection. Finally, close to sunset, the temperature dropped drastically, and suddenly a fog started to form. This unexpected turn of events created depth and a nice separation between the tree and the background, adding a mystical quality to the scene.

Luckily, the lack of wind that day helped me to create a clear reflection on the water. The calm surface of the lake mirrored the tree perfectly, enhancing the enchanting ambiance. This bonsai tree has become one of my favorite spots to shoot and a mandatory stop every time I visit Vancouver Island. Each visit offers a new perspective and an opportunity to capture the tree in different lights and moods, making it a perpetual source of inspiration.

