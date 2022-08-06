Tuy Phong, Binh Thuan, Vietnam

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This place is called Ganh Rai, belongs to Tuy Phong district, Binh Thuan province, Vietnam.

Cloudy weather, rain in the distance. The sea is calm, the waves are light, the terrain here is low, so it is difficult to find a beautiful layout. The light is so bad, The lighting was terrible, everything was clearly visible, so I just focused on making the best composition. The lighting was terrible, everything was clearly visible, so I just focused on making the best composition.

I decided to use a 10 stop ND filter to give the image an impression, the effect is amazing.

With diffused light, if we shoot well, we can still make good photos, and this is one that I like.

The red color on the foreground rock face and the details of the stone helped make the photo not boring.

