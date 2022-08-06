Horseshoe Bend, Page, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Horseshoe Bend is a Southwest landmark located 5 miles downstream from the Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, about 4 miles southwest of Page, Arizona in the Southwestern United States. There are two things that get me dizzy with excitement; stormy weather and beautiful, rare landscapes. From rain forests to desert canyons, I love the diversity available to us here on this incredible planet of ours. Page has become one of my favorite places to shoot.

I was born and raised in Arizona, but it wasn't until my 40's that I truly explored Page intimately. While I have had the fortune of visiting this landmark more than a dozen times, this was my favorite visit as summer monsoons sent sheets of rain cascading across the vista behind Horseshoe Bend, as well as overhead, during our visit. The winds had kicked up which made shooting along the edge of this 1000 ft sheer drop a bit precarious. The overlook is 4,200 feet (1,300 m) above sea level, and the Colorado River is at 3,200 feet (1,000 m) above sea level.

This image was created with my camera positioned on a tripod with legs extended as far in every direction as I could get them, lowered to meet my vantage point as I lay on my stomach below a score of other casual visitors taking selfies with their smartphones and a few dozen serious photographers who were as excited as I was to see the desert receiving a much needed drink of water. Sprinkles had basically soaked my clothes and hair...... my camera was protected with rain gear but keeping the mist off my UV filter was a chore. I waited for the majority of cells to clear so I had a clean view the of canyon.

Glen Canyon was carved by differential erosion from the Colorado River over an estimated 5 million years. The Colorado Plateau, through which the canyon cuts, arose some 11 million years ago. Within that plateau lie layers of rock from over 300 million years ago to the relatively recent volcanic activity.Six million years ago, the region around Horseshoe Bend was much closer to sea level.

Horseshoe Bend is just 7 miles east of mile zero of the Grand Canyon, which is one of the Seven National Wonders of the World.

Nearly 2 million visitors a year visit the overlook each year, in comparison to 4.3 million visitors who visit the nearby Grand Canyon every year. From the trailhead it is a 3/4 mile walk through soft flour-like sand to the overlook. This 1.5 mile round-trip is considered an easy hike. At the moment, the path is partially paved, but there will be times that you have to walk across sand and rock, and it is not flat. While there is one shaded rest stop along the way, there is no shade on the trail itself or on the rim.

Arizona resides within the northern end of the North American Monsoon Cycle. In early June, the monsoon season typically begins when active thunderstorms build in central and southern Mexico and then move toward the International Border into Arizona. The monsoon is a season where the dry, westerly winds that typically persist through fall, winter and spring shift to moist, southerly winds. During my visit, although many were taking precautions, there was no regional flash flooding, damage or other issues caused by the rainfall. Instead, it offered a reprieve from the heat, and allowed me an extended weekend of chasing storms laying way to powerful images and dramatic storms.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now