I took this picture during heavy snowfall last January. The setting is unremarkable: it is in front of a church parking lot on the route I usually traverse on my evening walks. That night, my typical route went from ennui-laced suburbs to a winter wonderland that looked like it had been long abandoned.

Like something out of Asle's trek to find The Country Inn in Jon Fosse's Septology, then I happened across this tree. Bathed in an oppressive orange light and planted next to the curb with no room to grow freely and no fellow trees nearby to keep it company. I had to take a picture of it, it was lonely, I had to give it purpose.

Recently, I realized all my photos were about isolation and loneliness, both within myself and in the external world. One of the example questions in the sidebar said, "What season would you recommend for a visit?" Well, I couldn't recommend visiting at all. This city is like the filth and insects you see squirming around after lifting up a heavy stone. It's best left alone.

