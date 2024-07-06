Saltby Tree, Leicestershire, England

Owning a dog means that going out for a walk every day is not optional! I rarely take the dog out without taking a camera with me – they say the best camera is the one you have with you, and I'm never happy relying solely on my phone camera. Plus, the Fuji kit is not only very good but also light.

This was a dawn walk in December 2023, which means it was probably around 07:30. This tree is a favourite of mine, standing isolated in a gently rolling field.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now