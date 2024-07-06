Palouse Cottonwood Tree, Washington, USA

This lone cottonwood tree sits in the midst of the endless rolling wheat fields in the Palouse farming region of SE Washington state near Steptoe Butte. Seen here in June, the tree's leaves and the wheat crop are vivid greens. The curving lines in the wheat draw the viewer's eye to the tree and then to the low hills beyond. An overcast sky provided even, diffuse light for this shot.

