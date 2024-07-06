Maricopa Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

In the summer of 2016, I took a trip to Arizona that covered Sedona and the associated red rock countryside, Flagstaff, Winslow, and the Grand Canyon’s South Rim.

A major part of our trip to the Grand Canyon was along the Hermits Rest route through the Canyon, which has seven stops where visitors can explore various elevations and views of the Canyon. Some stops can be a little unnerving as there can be very little room to step out and take in the view.

The view from Maricopa Point encompasses over 180 degrees of the Grand Canyon, with no significant obstructions between the Point and the Canyon's depths. If you don’t have a fear of heights (or can sufficiently tame it) and can look down into the Canyon, you can see the Colorado River from one of the first views of the river along Hermits Rest road.

This particular view at Maricopa Point encompasses a gnarled and twisted tree that’s about twelve feet from the edge of the Canyon wall. It sits picturesquely against the multi-coloured Canyon walls in the distance and the blue sky above.

