Llyn Pardarn, Snowdonia, Wales

The highlight of a whirlwind trip through the United Kingdom was to Llyn Padarn in Snowdonia. In the north of Wales, this stunning glacially formed lake is a destination stop for both locals and tourists. Along the southern shores is Padarn Country Park, which is host to this quaint little birch, dubbed the Loney Tree. She stands amongst rocks and is often submerged in the cold waters of the lake throughout the better part of a year. Photographers like me come from miles and countries away to do their best to capture this unique tree.

Trips are all about photography for me. Well, most of my time when I’m not working is all about photography. Equipped with a two-week itinerary, I started my journey across the romantic countryside of Great Britain. 13 hotels in 15 nights helped me move across the country and see as much of the land as possible. The downside of this type of travel is I have little to no room to explore and have to gamble on the weather.

I had one night to capture this scene and this evening didn’t disappoint with a few moments of quality light hitting the clouds that hung over the Glyderau range. Before the light faded, I took many images from every angle. Knowing I didn’t have time on my side, I had to attempt my best, for I wouldn’t have time for “do-overs.”

To find this iconic location, I started with Google, then moved on to searching Flickr, Instagram, and my favorite way to discover locations: Maps. I zoom in close to an area and click on “imagery,” and a long row of images populates my field of view. My heartfelt thanks to all those who embed their images in these stunning locations.

