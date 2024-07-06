Lake Wanaka Tree, New Zealand

The group that I was shooting with arrived at Lake Wanaka very early in the morning. Nevertheless, we were not the only ones admiring the well-known Wanaka Tree.

We took multiple photos between busloads of tourists coming to take selfies in the same location. While I like the wide-angle version of the Wanaka tree with lots of gorgeous mountains in the background, my favorite photo is more of a close-up of the tree.

When I converted the original color photo to black and white, the tree became the star of the image.

