Patras Seafront, Achaia, Peloponnese, Greece

We had gone on a photo walk with some fellow photographers having as a subject to photograph windows. On the way back, I had a stop next to Patras' Lighthouse (renovated but not working actually - kept only as a landmark), seeing that the weather was excellent and the light really fantastic, the blue of the sky being reflected on the surface of the seawater which was perfectly still I decided to shoot a couple of shots. The gradation of the blue and the pinkish hue just over some distant mountains was what I was after! I placed the horizon just in the middle - something that you are advised not to do compositionally - but I feel that it was a wise decision. I took a few more shots in landscape format, but I prefer this upright shot.

