Lost Lake, Colorado, USA

We woke up at 04:15 out of Crested Butte, CO, to drive for 45 minutes to get to Lost Lake, CO, before sunrise, which was at 05:20. We wanted to get to the spot early to set up, and at 05:00, the water was smooth.

It was a great spot to capture the lake with the reflection of the mountains with snow on the mountain tops. However, as the sun started rising around 05:18, the wind kicked up, so much for a smooth lake.

We waited around, and it seemed like the wind would never die down. So, I started looking for other shots, noticed the sunrise reflection across the lake, and got excited. But the reflection of the sunrise in the lake was not good.

I took out my iPhone and started to take shots with it. I looked down at my feet and noticed the water right by the lake's edge was smooth, so I took the shot and was excited at what I saw. I never saw the reed so grass till I uploaded the image on my desktop.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now