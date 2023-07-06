Lincoln Beach, Oregon, USA

When the mid-morning sunshine rises over the thick pine tree forests to the east of the beach, it warms the sea fog, and for a while, a tangle of thick water heavy sea clouds hangs onto the rocky coast. For moments, some of the rocks sit alone in the quiet of the change, with sea creatures like bright red starfish still clinging on to them, hoping that the tide won't be long in returning to their perch on the craggy boulder.

What a fantastic place, the coast of Oregon, with craggy and beautifully bold beaches. We were lucky to have friends who live in Ashland, Oregon, a little further inland, to give us such a magnificent trip along the coast. Every part of the day was surprised at how the light would play upon the strong ocean waves, the rocks and the mist that perpetually hung upon the ocean.

