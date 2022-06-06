Seaside, Carcavelos, Lisbon, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

One of my favourite photographic subjects are seascapes, that is, that transition area between land and sea. I suppose living in Portugal has some influence on this preference, as we have a long and scenic coastal region. I have many preferred photographic locations, and one of them is Carcavelos beach, near my house, in the outskirts of Lisbon.

Throughout the year I make regular visits, especially before sunrise and at dawn, when the light has a softer quality to it, with more subdued colours. I like to walk along the beach, enjoying the tranquility of the early morning, with a few surfers as company. I have many photos of Carcavelos, but I chose this one, made in June a few years ago, because I think it conveys the peaceful ambiance of the place. It is a long exposure made at low tide, with my feet and tripod inside the water, and looking into the distant clouds and horizon line. I had the shutter open for 5 minutes, and I was lucky the sea was very quiet, otherwise the tripod would have moved.

I like the result, showing the softened water merging into the sky, with just a hint of movement in the clouds. At the time I was using a manual focus 24mm lens adapted into one of my mirrorless cameras. Thanks to their shorter flange distance, mirrorless cameras have opened an entire world of possibilities in what regards adapting legacy lenses. I made many photos during this morning session on the beach, as the light was quite nice.

