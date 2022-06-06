Lang Co, Hue, Vietnam

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The shooting place is part of Lang Co Bay in Hue - Vietnam. Where there is a small village located in the bay, this bay all year round has clear blue water, gentle, located at bottom of the mountain, one side is the sea. Discovered two small canoes next to each other, the mountain is very close, the water is clear and blue. I got up close to them and captured this scene, even though it was handheld, the focus was still good, the light was beautiful making the blue on the water so impressive.

