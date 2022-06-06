Lake Munroe, Mont Tremblant National Park, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In late September of 2013, my photo club organized a photo tour in the famous Mt-Tremblant National Park. I attended this tour because on the same date in 2012, I had taken one of my favorite images from the shoreline of Lake Munroe. That year the autumn foliage colours were fully saturated as the season had arrived earlier than usual. That shot was published on LPM website. https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/13/11/2020/lake-monroe-mont-tremblant-quebec-canada-by-jacques-geoffroy

So in 2013 when I approached the lake Munroe shoreline early in the morning, I was rewarded by very different conditions. There was no wind, no noise. Colours were soft and non-aggressive; autumn was slower to arrive compared to the previous year. I was fascinated by the light fog texture through the middle of the scene, the smooth colours, and the reflections on the placid lake surface. All conditions were present to make me feel the freshness and delicacy of a very special moment.

