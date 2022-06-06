Badlands National Park, South Dakota, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Last summer I decided to take a couple of days and drive from my home in St. Paul, Minnesota to Badlands National Park in South Dakota. The last time I had been to Badlands I was just a child. It took over seven hours to get there, but it was so worth it! The park is filled with a variety of wildlife, interesting rock formations, beautiful green valleys and colorful landscapes. I was surprised that the park was not more crowded. Most mornings I saw just a few other visitors. I think that Badlands is an often over looked Jewel in the US national park system.

Dimitri Vasileiou

