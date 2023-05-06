Wawaoli Beach Park, Hawaii Island, USA

Hawaii Island is very young, geologically speaking. There are two active volcanoes and several dormant ones on the island. Evidence of volcanic activity is abundant.

This sinkhole, or puka, is a lava formation located on the Kona side of the island. We were told of its location by a local photographer on a visit there.

As is typically the case, clouds were building in the afternoon, and we were unsure how the sunset would play out. Fortunately, we were treated to a dramatic light display as the sun set on this evening.

