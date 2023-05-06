    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Wawaoli Beach Park, Hawaii Island, USA
    By Patrick Campbell

    Hawaii Island is very young, geologically speaking. There are two active volcanoes and several dormant ones on the island. Evidence of volcanic activity is abundant.

    This sinkhole, or puka, is a lava formation located on the Kona side of the island. We were told of its location by a local photographer on a visit there.

    As is typically the case, clouds were building in the afternoon, and we were unsure how the sunset would play out. Fortunately, we were treated to a dramatic light display as the sun set on this evening.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®