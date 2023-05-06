Southwold, Suffolk, England

We went to Southwold in October when the weather was not particularly special, but the sea was still warm enough for a paddle. The visit was planned, and we had some things booked there, so we went anyway. As we walked down the pier in the wind, I noticed that the clouds were very dramatic and took this image.

I loved the colour of the sea and the contrast between the blue sky and the incoming clouds. It goes without saying that it rained shortly after the image was captured. The photo was taken with the camera I call my sacrificial lamb!

