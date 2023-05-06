    Search
    Plage De Clungy, Guadeloupe
    By Laural Dionne Theophile

    I was almost homeless because my lease had just ended without renewal. Thinking to myself, where in the world should I go? I figured, hey, let's make a turn in mainland France. I am going through this whilst being on the island of Guadeloupe, which is an ancient colony of France.

    Before leaving for France, I decided to make one last turn around the island; that's when I came upon this spot that was so complete, the place that said you belong to this piece of land. And yes, I did journey to the mainland, but before long, I was back on the island and it just so happened that COVID struck, and ever since, I've been here. It was like COVID saying; you are finally home.

