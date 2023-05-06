Dolomites, Italy

The Italian Dolomites are located in northern Italy and part of the Northern Italian Alps. The area is easily accessed from Venice, where we rented a car and made the 2-hour drive up to the mountains.

The Dolomites were made a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009, and the area has significant history from World War I. It was actually part of Austria before the end of the war. We spent a week traveling the area and would return in a heartbeat.

Tre Cime (Three Chimneys) was one of the main reasons for our trip to the Dolomites in the fall of 2022. It is a unique and inspiring area near the town of Misurina, Italy. Unfortunately, we were between the summer and ski seasons, so many accommodations were closed. The only hotel open, fortunately, served breakfast and dinner! We planned to drive up first thing in the morning to the parking lot at Rifugio Auronzo and hike around the Tre Cimi from there.

When we awoke in the morning, we were greeted by a very foggy day with a cold drizzle. Well, off we went on a rainy morning to the Rifugio Auronzo parking lot. About halfway up to the top, we broke through the clouds into a blustery, windy, cloudy day. This photo was taken in the direction of Misurina to show the clouds below and above us. It was interesting watching the clouds move up and down the face of the mountains, and I could see that it was more than likely still raining and foggy back in Misurina.

