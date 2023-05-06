Ben Arthur, Scotland

During a family holiday to Scotland in May 2022, we decided to hike from our holiday cottage in Arrochar to the top of The Cobbler (Ben Arthur). In true Scottish fashion, we experienced all seasons in one day. We set off in glorious sunshine, which turned to heavy hail as we reached the summit.

There is an interesting rock formation on the top, which is great fun to climb and offers stunning views across Loch Long, where you can just about see the passing hail.

