Loch Ba, Rannoch Moor, Scotland

This image was taken during a trip to the Isle of Skye. Travelling from Manchester, the weather had been dismal from the get-go, with heavy rain and poor visibility.

I had stopped at Luss on the shores of Loch Lomond, hoping to get an image from the Jetty there, but I ended up trapped in my car due to the persistent and, at times, torrential rain. Prospects weren't looking good, so I decided to press on, hoping for a break in the weather.

Passing through the Bridge of Orchy on the A82, the rain stopped, but the sky became very dark, so things were looking up. I managed to stop in a layby near Loch Ba, donned my wellies and waterproofs and headed out looking for an image.

As a storm approached, the wind picked up, and the sky darkened, but now and again, the sun would break through and provide surreal lighting conditions. I managed to get this picture just before a deluge.

