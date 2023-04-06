Duesseldorf, NRW, Germany

I took this picture after heavy snowfall at Lake Unterbach near Duesseldorf. It was so silent and moody. I love to be alone at the lake with no people around me but a lot of dicks and geese. Nothing to hear but the birds. All cameras I had with me were my iPhone. After the snow, it became slightly foggy, and the mood was marvellous. I did no editing, and the picture is shown as it was taken. Do you like it?Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor